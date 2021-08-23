World Blair broke a decade of silence naming culprits for Afghanistan: "An imbecile policy" Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair said that "leaving Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous and unnecessary" Source: B92 Monday, August 23, 2021 | 18:38 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Tony Blair dramatically broke the silence due to the crisis in Afghanistan and accused US President Joe Biden of an "imbecile" decision to withdraw American troops.



In a brutal attack on the decision to abruptly withdraw Biden's American troops, he claims that it is obvious that the decision to withdraw was not led by a great strategy, but by politics.



"We didn't have to do that," Blair writes.



"We decided to do it. We did it in accordance with the imbecile political slogan of ending 'eternal wars.'



The difficult assessment of the events in Afghanistan came from Blair, who as Prime Minister also sent British troops to Afghanistan in 2001, and comes in an extensive article for his Institute for Global Change.



"Leaving Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, it is not in their interest or ours," the former leader wrote.



"As the leader of our country, when we made the decision to join America in removing the Taliban from power, and someone who knows how high hopes in what we could achieve for people and the world, weak under the weight of bitter reality. I know better than most how difficult management decisions are and how easy it is to be critical and how hard it is to be constructive", Blair said.



In his attack on President Biden, Blair writes: "Russia, China and Iran will see and take advantage of it. Anyone who has taken on commitments from Western leaders will understandably consider them an unstable currency".