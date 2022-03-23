World Biden set off, his plan revealed U.S. President Joseph Biden headed to Brussels for talks with European leaders on the war in Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 09:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Carolyn Kaster / POOL

Biden will also present to the EU leaders the plans of the USA for additional sanctions against Moscow, for which the sources told Reuters that they also include members of the Russian parliament.



Earlier, it was announced from the White House that Biden's trip to Europe will include talks in Brussels, with NATO and European leaders, and a visit to Warsaw due to consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.



Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that the U.S. President and his team were preparing plans to impose sanctions on members of the Russian Duma, as part of the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and new sanctions are expected to be announced on Thursday.



According to this plan, about 300 members of the Duma could face sanctions, Reuters reports, citing the American newspaper Wall Street Journal. A White House spokesman said earlier that "no final decision has been made on who will be sanctioned and to what extent the sanctions will be extended."



U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said yesterday that Biden would join allies in tightening sanctions on Russia and imposing new ones over the attack on Ukraine, and that he would attend an emergency NATO summit on Thursday and meet with G7 leaders and the European Union's leaders at a session of the European Council.



During his visit to Poland, Biden will visit American troops and meet with experts involved in the humanitarian action to help hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who fled their country and those who remained there, according to Reuters.