World EU creates team against cyber attacks in Ukraine: Croats invited The EU plans to create a team of cyber security experts to help Ukraine in the fight against hacker attacks from Russia, writes portal Politico. Source: index.hr Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 11:59

The team will be "recruited" from six European countries - Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.



Earlier, the Ukrainian cyber security services warned of upcoming hacker attacks and threats, amid the conflict with Russia in the eastern part of the country.



European officials should work out details with Ukraine on how many of those experts will be dedicated to the operation, and sending a team depends on the type of support Ukraine will ask for.



It is recalled that in mid-January, a major hacker attack was carried out on the websites of several Ukrainian ministries. At that time, the pages of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were destroyed. The website of the state emergency service was also hacked.