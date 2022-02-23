World 0

EU creates team against cyber attacks in Ukraine: Croats invited

The EU plans to create a team of cyber security experts to help Ukraine in the fight against hacker attacks from Russia, writes portal Politico.

Source: index.hr
Share
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The team will be "recruited" from six European countries - Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

Earlier, the Ukrainian cyber security services warned of upcoming hacker attacks and threats, amid the conflict with Russia in the eastern part of the country.

European officials should work out details with Ukraine on how many of those experts will be dedicated to the operation, and sending a team depends on the type of support Ukraine will ask for.

It is recalled that in mid-January, a major hacker attack was carried out on the websites of several Ukrainian ministries. At that time, the pages of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were destroyed. The website of the state emergency service was also hacked.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Why Ukraine?

Donbas region in eastern Ukraine has been a hotbed of tensions between Ukraine and Russia for years, and few people truly understand what it is really about.

World Wednesday, February 23, 2022 09:58 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP photo/File

Washington said what it expects from Serbia

United States believes that Serbia will stand side by side with the European Union in respect of international law to protect peace throughout the region.

World Wednesday, February 23, 2022 09:50 Comments: 0
EPA-EFEMARKO DJOKOVIC
page 1 of 37 go to page