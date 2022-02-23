World 0

Washington said what it expects from Serbia

United States believes that Serbia will stand side by side with the European Union in respect of international law to protect peace throughout the region.

Source: Voice of America
EPA-EFEMARKO DJOKOVIC
This was announced by the State Department spokesman in response to the Voice of America inquiry.

Asked what kind of reaction the United States expects from Serbia when it comes to Russia's recognition of the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, and whether Belgrade should align with the West, including on sanctions, the spokesman said "Washington welcomes President Vučić's recent statement that Serbia understands the importance of respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity".

He also reiterated that "United States is making great efforts to find a diplomatic solution."

"If Russia really wants a negotiated solution, as it claims, there is a way to do it," an unnamed State Department spokesman told Voice of America.

Earlier, the European Union announced that it would react with sanctions to violations of international law by Russia, and expects countries in the accession process to comply with Brussels' decisions, according to a written response from EU spokesman Peter Stano.

