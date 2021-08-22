World Request for Biden's impeachment submitted Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene submitted three resolutions to the US Congress for the impeachment of US President Joe Biden. Source: Sputnik Sunday, August 22, 2021 | 22:52 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Such a move is a consequence, among other things, of the situation in Afghanistan.



Taylor Greene explained that she submitted resolutions to recall the American president, "for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan", "his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border", and "his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the decisions of the Supreme Court (SCOTUS)".



In resolutions, the congresswoman accuses Biden of "neglecting duty" because he failed to "ensure the withdrawal of thousands of American civilians and Afghan allies" when the Taliban (an organization banned in Russia) took power in Afghanistan, and that he "armed enemies", by leaving the U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan, reports "Fox News".



"In just seven months, Joe Biden has caused America to lose the respect of the whole world. The evidence is clear and his moves are so unheard of that he must be recalled," Greene said.

Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/77IMeJoowF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 20, 2021

Republicans have stepped up criticism of Biden following the Taliban's success in Afghanistan.



Earlier, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that "the president deserves to be recalled if any American or Afghan who helped American forces is left in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the American army."



The resolution for impeachment submitted by Marjorie Taylor Greene can hardly be adopted in the Congress, "Fox News" states, while the White House did not react to her proposal.