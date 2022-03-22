World Turkey spoke up: It has a request Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the focus of this week's meeting of NATO members should be on ways to achieve a truce in Ukraine, and not just sanctions. Source: Beta Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 18:22 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/vasilis asvestas

"Everyone's first goal should be a ceasefire. The ongoing war should be stopped. Everyone should act responsibly and constructively," the Turkish Foreign Minister told reporters today on the sidelines of the Organization of the Islamic Conference in Pakistan.



NATO leaders, including U.S. President Joseph Biden, are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Thursday.



Çavuşoğlu added that Turkey, as a mediator, is putting pressure on and in communication with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.



The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia met in Antalya this month, but to no avail.