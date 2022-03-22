World Security Services warn: Neo-Nazis on the move German security authorities warn that several German neo-Nazis set out for Ukraine to join the fight of the Ukrainian authorities. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 10:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andrej Cukic/Ilustracija

According to the German media, these are dozens of people from the right-wing radical environment, who are already on the battle lines or intend to travel there. Twelve neo-Nazis from Germany have already returned from Ukraine, claims the website "Zeit".



An unnamed spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior in Berlin points out that a small number of right-wing extremists are involved in the fighting, and that the rest want to report from the scene, i.e. allegedly provide assistance.



"Security forces have a great interest in preventing extremists from leaving the country," the ministry spokesman underlined, adding that a couple of people, who were monitored by the services, were prevented from leaving for Ukraine.



The media remind that this development is very tricky, taking into account the fact that the Kremlin justifies the war by "denazifying" Ukraine. It is also reminded that in 2013/2014, when the overthrow of the pro-Russian President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych took place, several right-wing groups were founded, which were then allegedly disbanded.



Some right-wingers, the media added, had to answer for war crimes in eastern Ukraine, but the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia also relies on the "Ace" battalion, which is considered ultranationalist and neo-Nazi.