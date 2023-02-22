World Moscow hosts a rally and concert to honour Defender of the Fatherland Day PHOTO/VIDEO A big concert "Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland" is being held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Media report that around 100,000 people have gathered. Source: index.hr, Sputnik Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 13:48 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak at the gathering, and a number of Russian singers will also perform.



Russian media are publishing footage and photos showing masses of people pouring towards the stadium where the 2018 FIFA World Cup final was played.



Tricolor blankets and Russian flags were distributed to the spectators, and video beams were placed outside for those who could not enter the stadium. There are also kitchen stands where free hot tea, porridge and sausages are distributed.



In order to ensure good attendance of the concert, a large number of buses from other parts of Russia arrived in Moscow.



However, the Western media are furious and report this event from a critical point of view, since it essentially celebrates a war in which people die.



As reported by the BBC, photographs of advertisements promising potential visitors 500 rubles (a little less than 7 US dollars) appeared on Russian Telegram channels.



Some advertisements are addressed directly to students. "All students who want to come to the concert do not have to go to lectures that day," reads one advertisement, the BBC further states and adds that one advertisement allegedly forbids Russians attending the event to wear yellow or blue.