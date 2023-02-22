Moscow hosts a rally and concert to honour Defender of the Fatherland Day PHOTO/VIDEO
A big concert "Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland" is being held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Media report that around 100,000 people have gathered.Source: index.hr, Sputnik
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak at the gathering, and a number of Russian singers will also perform.
Russian media are publishing footage and photos showing masses of people pouring towards the stadium where the 2018 FIFA World Cup final was played.
Tricolor blankets and Russian flags were distributed to the spectators, and video beams were placed outside for those who could not enter the stadium. There are also kitchen stands where free hot tea, porridge and sausages are distributed.
In order to ensure good attendance of the concert, a large number of buses from other parts of Russia arrived in Moscow.
However, the Western media are furious and report this event from a critical point of view, since it essentially celebrates a war in which people die.
As reported by the BBC, photographs of advertisements promising potential visitors 500 rubles (a little less than 7 US dollars) appeared on Russian Telegram channels.
Some advertisements are addressed directly to students. "All students who want to come to the concert do not have to go to lectures that day," reads one advertisement, the BBC further states and adds that one advertisement allegedly forbids Russians attending the event to wear yellow or blue.
‼️🇷🇺 The atmosphere in Luzhniki Moscow right now:— Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) February 22, 2023
Between the performances of the artists, the floor is given to our fighters and their parents. #Russia pic.twitter.com/A2CLPYsvZt
🇷🇺 In the meantime, a rally in Moscow, maybe today we will hear at least some kind of uplifting speech necessary to maintain the mood of society during hostilities. pic.twitter.com/9PdG0tIKLC— Jean Pierre Lord (@JeanPierreLord2) February 22, 2023
Moscow is hosting a rally/concert to honour Defender of the Fatherland Day (23 February). Russia unleashed its war on Ukraine on 24 February 2022.— Novaya Gazeta Europe (@novayagazeta_en) February 22, 2023
Photo: official broadcast pic.twitter.com/Ul9ScDVb7q