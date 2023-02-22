World U.S. Embassy in London urgently closed: Alert PHOTO/VIDEO The US Embassy in London has been placed on lockdown during a security incident. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 12:35 Tweet Share

The alarm sounded at the U.S. Embassy in London due to an alleged security problem in the facility itself.



According to initial information, people inside were told to stay away from the windows, and sniffer dogs were seen in front of the building, writes the British "Mirror".



An eyewitness in the building told the Mirror that security were "still assessing the situation" and that those inside had been moved to another part of the building.

Alarm at the US Embassy in London. They told us to move far from the windows. The situation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/r4xEZJhSMV — Aro Korol (@arokorol) February 22, 2023

Another said: "We don't possess much information, except that the situation is ongoing and that you should stay away from windows."



For now, it is not known what kind of security problem it is.



Photos shared on social media by people in the building show them crouching on the floor and sitting against walls, as well as police at the scene.