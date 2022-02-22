World Putin faces a problem he did not count on United Kingdom believes there're people in the Russian military and security services who "seriously suspect" the invasion of Ukraine, the British Guardian says Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 13:42 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The claim is believed to be based on Western intelligence, although those fears are not expected to have any impact on Vladimir Putin's decision to order the attack.



"There are elements within the Russian military and Russian security services who have serious doubts about the plan for the invasion and its success," said one Western intelligence official, adding that they were "confident in their assessment."



However, according to the Guardian, no additional evidence has been offered to support the claim, which is just one part of a number of intelligence warnings issued by the United States, Britain and others in recent weeks as part of a broader political effort to show Western understanding towards Russia and its plans, according to Jutarnji list.