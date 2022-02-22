World Diplomat from Moscow recalled Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled a high-ranking Ukrainian diplomat from Moscow for consultations. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 13:00 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/reflextions

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier today that Kiev could sever diplomatic relations with Russia after Moscow decided to recognize two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, Reuters reports.



Russia's State Duma today ratified "agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" with the self-proclaimed republics, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that his country is "the guarantor of the security of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DNR and LNR)."