Bill Gates received the vaccine - he didn't say which one PHOTO / VIDEO

A total of more than 98 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, the most - as many as 25 million, have been registered in the United States. Friday, January 22, 2021

According to the website worldometers, so far 98,010,507 people have been infected with coronavirus in the world, 70,402,587 are considered cured, and 2,097,279 people have died as a result of this infection.



Currently, 25,510,641 cases are active, but only 111,745 of them, or 0.4 percent, are in a serious or critical condition.



The largest number of infected and deceased people was registered in the United States. In that country, 25.167.502 people have been infected with the coronavirus so far, and 419.520 people have died.



Microsoft founder, billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates announced on Twitter that he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine this week. Gates said he felt great and thanked all the scientists, trial participants, regulators and medical professionals "who got us to this point".



"One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great", Gates stated, enclosing a photo from the vaccination. Gates, however, did not reveal which vaccine he received.

One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point. pic.twitter.com/67SIfrG1Yd — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 22, 2021

Members of the National Guard infected

Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said.



"The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the number of National Guard troops who tested positive could rise but was still a small fraction of the more than 25.000 troops deployed in city over the past few days", Reuters reports.



He mentioned that it was still relatively low number of patients, considering how many soldiers were present for the Inauguration.