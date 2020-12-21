World 0

WHO: There is no evidence that a new strain of COVID-19 is more dangerous

The World Health Organization still has no evidence that the new strain of COVID-19 will lead to increased mortality.

Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Sasha Steinbach
This was stated by one of the directors of that organization, Sylvie Brian, for the French BFM television, as reported by TASS.

"Viruses are changing and what has happened now is not a surprise. In order to determine whether the mutation will have an impact on human health, we will have to do additional research in the laboratory. At this moment, we do not see a change in the mortality rate," Brian said.

She added that research is also needed on whether the new strain will affect the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. "So far, it seems that the new type of COVID-19 will have a difficult impact on the effectiveness of vaccines. I believe that the measures taken in Great Britain will have an effect on stopping the spread of the new type of virus until mass vaccination of citizens," Brian said.

