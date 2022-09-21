World Russians are closing the borders? Kremlin: We are announcing soon; Shoigu: Start Russian government will soon announce which categories of citizens will be exempted from the mobilization of reservists with military experience, Kremlin says. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 12:42 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian government will soon announce which categories of citizens will be exempted from the mobilization of reservists with military experience, the Kremlin announced today.



Just to reiterate, this morning Russian President announced a partial mobilization and said that the events related to the mobilization will begin on September 21.



"I emphasize that it is a partial mobilization. The mobilization begins today, September 21. The Russians who are mobilized will be given all the benefits and guarantees," said Putin and stated that the mobilized personnel will also be provided with additional training.



As he said, the parliament will be informed about the measures needed to carry out the partial mobilization. "To protect our country and people, we'll use all the means at our disposal".



"The West gave a direct order to Kyiv to disrupt all agreements with Russia reached during the negotiations," he said. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who addressed the nation 30 minutes after Putin, said 300.000 military reservists would be mobilized.



Meanwhile, Shoigu issued an order that the mobilization could begin.



"It is necessary to organize timely and high-quality notification of citizens, strengthen measures to suppress provocations and illegal actions, as well as protect military units, places for receiving and gathering citizens," said the Russian Minister of Defense, reports Sputnik.



He stated that the time had come "to put the experience gained during the annual strategic exercises into practice".