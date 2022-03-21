World Xi Jinping: I'm shocked After it was officially confirmed that the Boeing 737 plane of the Chinese state airline crashed, the Chinese president also spoke out. Source: B92 Monday, March 21, 2022 | 14:41 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

"I am shocked," Xi Jinping said, Chinese state media reported, adding that President ordered an urgent investigation into the accident.



Jinping called for all efforts to be made in the rescue operation, for all actions to be carried out in an appropriate manner after the accident, and for potential risks to be investigated in order to ensure the safety of the entire air traffic, Reuters reports.



He called on investigators to determine the cause of the plane crash as soon as possible.



Just to recall, the passenger plane type Boeing 737 of the company "China Eastern Airlines" crashed in southern China. According to the official data, there were 123 passengers and nine crew members on the plane. Their fate is unknown at this time.



China's state television CCTV reported that a Boeing 737 crashed on a mountain near the city of Wuju, in the Ganges region. It was also stated that the rescue ellipses were immediately sent to the place where the plane crashed.