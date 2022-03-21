World 0

Biden arrives in Poland - emergency meetings

U.S. President Joseph Biden added a visit to Poland to his schedule for this week's trip to Europe due to emergency meetings with NATO and European allies.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL
EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Biden does not plan to visit Ukraine, at the moment when the Russian invasion of this country continues, the White House announced.

Biden will first travel to Brussels, and then to Poland, where he will meet with the leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki stated in yesterday's announcement, AP reports.

"The U.S. President will travel to Warsaw for a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, scheduled for Saturday. Biden will discuss how the US, along with its allies and partners, can respond to the "humanitarian and human rights crisis", created by Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine," Psaki said.

He will discuss this conflict with European leaders today, ahead of his trip, and French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to take part in the consultations, the White House stated on Sunday.

White House officials also said that the American president does not plan to travel to Ukraine, according to the AP.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russians stopped?

Russian forces advancing to Kyiv from the northeast have been stopped, the British military intelligence service announced today, Reuters reports.

World Monday, March 21, 2022 09:15 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE ATEF SAFADI

Warning: "High risk"

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö warned that applying for NATO membership would pose a "major risk" that could increase tensions in Europe.

World Sunday, March 20, 2022 18:11 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

EU will punish Serbia?

The European Union announced its standpoint regarding Serbia's position not to impose sanctions on Moscow.

World Friday, March 18, 2022 14:31 Comments: 8
Foto: Depositphotos/InkDropCreative

Capitulation?

Corsican leaders have cautiously welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's move to offer Corsica autonomy talks.

World Friday, March 18, 2022 11:11 Comments: 2
EPA-EFE LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL
page 1 of 41 go to page