World The Russians issued an ultimatum: "Historical choice. Deadline until 5 a.m." Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that a humanitarian catastrophe occurred in Mariupol due to the lawlessness of Ukrainian nationalists. Source: B92, Sputnik Monday, March 21, 2022 | 07:49

That is why they demand the urgent surrender of this city.



Every day, 80 to 235 innocent citizens who try to leave the city die from the Nazis in the city - the ministry announced and noted that the nationalists are holding up to 130.000 civilians hostage.



In order to save civilians, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announces the opening of humanitarian corridors from Mariupol on March 21 at 10 a.m., in both the eastern and western directions (according to the agreement with Kyiv).

Plan of the Ministry of Defense of Russia

From 10 a.m. to noon, it is proposed to organize the exit of Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries from the city without weapons (in this case, they are guaranteed to save lives). This should be followed by the passage of humanitarian convoys to the city and the evacuation of civilians.



Representatives of the UN, the OSCE and the Red Cross are invited to follow this humanitarian operation on the ground. The Ministry of Defense also called on Kiev to be careful and cancel the previously issued instructions that obliged the militants in Mariupol to make sacrifices.



The Ministry of Defense insists on receiving a written answer from Kyiv before 5 a.m. on the proposals given about Mariupol.



"Now you have the right to make a historic choice - either you are with your people, or you are with bandits. The military court that awaits you is nothing compared to what you deserved," the ministry said.