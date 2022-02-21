World Macron offered: Putin and Biden agreed French President Emmanuel Macron offered to organize a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 21, 2022 | 06:49 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ MIKHAEL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREML

The Russian and American sides accepted the offer, it is stated in the announcement of the Élysée Palace.



"Macron proposed holding a summit between President Biden and President Putin, and then with other stakeholders, on security and strategic stability in Europe. Presidents Biden and Putin generally accepted the idea of such a summit," the statement said.



Paris points out that the summit can be held only if "Russia does not invade Ukraine". At the same time, Moscow categorically rejected accusations that it was planning an attack on the neighboring country.



The agenda of the summit will be prepared by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting on February 24, the Élysée Palace added. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed the information from Paris.



"President Biden has agreed in principle to meet with President Putin again, if there is no invasion," she said.