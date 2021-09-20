World Tensions are rising, Biden requests conversation with Macron U.S. President Joe Biden requested a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Source: SRNA, Blic Monday, September 20, 2021 | 13:45 Tweet Share Foto: NumenaStudios/Shutterstock

This was due to the attempts of America and Great Britain to reduce tensions with Paris due to the new security agreement with Australia.



The United States of America, Great Britain and Australia signed the security agreement AUKUS (a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), on the construction of nuclear-powered submarines last week, and Canberra withdrew from the agreement with France, Blic reports.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to allay Paris' concerns and pointed out that the agreement "is not planned as exclusive, but it is something that should not cause concern, especially among French friends."



A spokesman for the French administration, Gabriel Attal, confirmed that Biden had requested a telephone conversation with Macron and that this should happen in the coming days. "We want explanations and the United States must respond to what appears to be a major breach of trust," Atall said.



French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's move as "a knife in the back and unacceptable behavior between allies and partners".



President of France then ordered the recall of the ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.