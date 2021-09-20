World Drama at a Russian university: There are dead. Students jumped out of windows VIDEO Police arrested an "unidentified person" who opened fire at Perm State University in Russia. There are dead, Russian media report. Source: Jutarnji list, Tanjug, Sputnik Monday, September 20, 2021 | 11:14 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/dechevm

According to the latest data, at least eight people have been killed, while more than ten were injured after a gunman opened fire at the university in the Russian city of Perm, officials say.



Police discovered that the attacker was a student, the Russian Investigative Committee announced.



According to RIA Novosti, the Board determined the identity of the attacker who was arrested, and is currently checking whether he had accomplices. Full identity hasn't been disclosed yet.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that nine ambulances were on the spot. The attacker was wounded and arrested.



Other media report that the assailant was killed.



Students who remained trapped on campus first filmed the attacker with a rifle approaching the building, and later footage appeared on social media showing terrified students jumping out of windows. A source from the police confirmed for TASS that several people were injured in the incident.

There is also a video showing a young man lying on a sidewalk in a pool of blood.



All students currently on campus are warned to leave it immediately, or to be locked in rooms. Also, those who were on their way to the University were instructed to return.

According to the first allegations, the attacker is allegedly 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov, who barricaded himself in one of the classrooms after the shooting, before he was finally arrested.

Killed? Trained by Al Qaeda?

He allegedly wrote on the social network Vkontakte that he had been dreaming about the planned shooting for a long time and that he had been collecting money for weapons since the 10th grade.



He explained that he received the permit for weapons after successfully solving the psychological test, and that he chose the university as his target because they made a "serious mistake" four years ago. Police reported that the attacker was "neutralized", and allegations later surfaced that he died after being wounded.



Some sources describe the attacker as a terrorist and state that in 2020 he was trained by Al Qaeda in Pakistan.