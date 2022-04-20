World Germany's latest decision announced Berlin decided not to publish all the details about the weapons it sends in support of Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Riga today. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 15:18 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

In a statement to the press, Baerbock said that Germany would continue to help Kyiv in order to have more advanced armed systems and trained soldiers.



She recalled that Germany delivered anti-tank missiles and other weapons, but did not disclose details about it.



Asked whether Germany would send armored howitzers to Ukraine, she said that this was not a problem, and that the topic was not taboo, but that the Bundeswehr was not able to make such equipment available to the Ukrainian army in the short term.



"If the partners deliver artillery weapons that we can no longer deliver, we will help with training and maintenance," she explained at a press conference in Riga.



Earlier, the spokesman of the German government, Steffen Seibert, said that there were no delays in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.