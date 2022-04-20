World "This is false news" Law enforcement agencies should investigate the disinformation that is being spread about the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, said Maria Zakharova. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 15:12 Tweet Share EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/ HANDOU

A spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, commenting on the part of the interview of Minister Sergei Lavrov about nuclear weapons, which she says was misinterpreted by many.



"This issue, by the way, should be investigated by law enforcement agencies. We have all the necessary laws, which enable law enforcement agencies to see the story regarding the law that is being violated, i.e. Russian laws. This is false news, which does not only concern security of our country, since nuclear weapons are mentioned", Zakharova said, reports the Russian news agency TASS.