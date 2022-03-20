World Warning: "High risk" Finnish President Sauli Niinistö warned that applying for NATO membership would pose a "major risk" that could increase tensions in Europe. Source: Tanjug Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 18:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

He added that the Nordic country is looking for ways to improve security after the Russian attack on Ukraine.



Niinistö said that NATO membership was one of Finland's two main alternatives for security within the EU, while the other was strengthening its defense with the United States and neighboring Sweden.



"Our starting point is to look for something else, instead of just continuing like this, as we have been so far," Niinistö told the Financial Times (FT).



He added that both options have advantages that would improve Finland's security. For the first time, most Finns want to join NATO, according to the results of a poll conducted by the public service "Yle" last week, where 62 percent of adults said they wanted to join, and 16 percent were against.



For decades, the support of citizens for NATO membership in Finland was at about 20 percent, adds the "Financial Times".



If Finnish politicians supported NATO membership, then the support of the people would be 74%, adds the research of the Finnish public service.



"I understand all this very well, because our membership could seem like our concern is over. But all other alternatives include risks that we have to think about. At the moment, the biggest risk is the escalation of the situation in Europe," Niinistö said.



The Finnish government is preparing a "white paper" on security options, including potential NATO membership, the FT said, adding that parliament was ready to decide whether to apply for NATO membership in the coming months.



Out of all the European Union member states, Finland has the longest border with Russia - 1.340 kilometers.