World He's gone! VIDEO The outgoing US President, Donald Trump, left the White House today. He won't attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 14:26 Tweet Share Foto: AP Photo Alex Brandon

"I love the American people. This is a goodbye, but I hope it's not a goodbye forever," Trump told reporters shortly. He left the White House with his wife Melania.