World Possible attack, protection system raised to a higher level; "I can't share details" The protection system at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been raised to a higher level due to the possibility of an attack by Ukrainian forces. Source: Sputnik Friday, August 19, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo, File

"The protection system has been raised to a higher level, I cannot reveal the details. We expect today to be fully prepared because everything can be expected from the Zelensky regime," said the representative of the regional administration, Vladimir Rogov.



Let's recall that earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, General Igor Konashenkov, announced that the Ukrainian army is preparing a provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on August 19, during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine.



The intention is for Russia to be accused of creating a man-made disaster.



The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, near the town of Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of number of units and capacity. The station has six energy blocks VVER-1000, each with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.



The power plant has been guarded by the Russian army since March.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia emphasized the justification of taking control of the power plant by the Russian army in terms of preventing the leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials. The ministry also reminded that the station is currently controlled by a Ukrainian operator.



Ukrainian troops regularly shell Energodar and the territory of the nuclear plant, according to Sputnik.