World The FBI has arrested three more people charged in U.S. Capitol riots U.S. federal authorities arrested a retired firefighter and a fashion student, both from New York, and a man from Iowa on Monday for storming the Capitol. EPA-EFE/ ERIK S. LESSER

Federal authorities arrested a retired firefighter and a fashion student, both from New York, and a man from Iowa on Monday in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI and court documents.



Nicolas Moncada, a 20-year-old student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, was arrested at his home on Staten Island yesterday morning, the FBI announced.



The school shared information with the FBI about a social media post showing him at the Capitol, according to local media reports.



Thomas Sweeney from Freeport, New York, was indicted on Monday, but he is not in custody yet, according to the FBI.



Sweeney, 53, retired from the New York Fire Department in October, local media reported. Federal authorities have filed criminal charges against more than 100 people in an investigation into the January 6 siege of Capitol offices and attacks on police. Five people were killed in the riots, including a Capitol police officer.



Leo Kelly was arrested in Iowa on Monday after a video interview posted online described him as “one of the first men to break the Capitol building and go inside with dozens of others,” according to a court document.