World Kurti's fiasco Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party failed in the local elections in the so-called Kosovo. Source: Kosovo online Monday, October 18, 2021 | 08:00 Tweet Share EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kurti's party did badly even in the municipalities where it had more than 60 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections in February.



That Kurti experienced a total debacle is shown by the fact that in 38 municipalities in which there were elections, he did not get a sufficient number of votes to win in the first round.



At the same time, President of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), Memli Krasniqi, declared victory in South Mitrovica, Urosevac, Srbica, Kacanik and General Jankovic.



PDK candidates in the municipalities of Prizren, Glogovac, Vushtrri, Stimlje, Dragas, Malisevo and Klina, and most likely Kosovo Polje, reached the second round.



Also, Ramush Haradinaj stated that the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) won in six municipalities, Djakovica, Suva Reka, Orahovac, Klina, Decani and Junik, and that they will go to the second round of elections in the municipality of Istok.



Asked whom his party will support for the mayor of Pristina in the second round, he answered that the decision will be made by the presidency of the Alliance.



According to Ekonomija, online media waited for Kurti in front of the Self-Determination offices in Pristina until almost before midnight, but he decided not to show up. Fitore Pacolli from Self-Determination appeared at the press conference.



Unlike Kurti, the leaders of other parties, Lumir Abdixhiku, the president of Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and Memli Krasniqi from the PDK, as well as the leader of the AAK, Ramush Haradinaj, spoke out and presented the latest information that their parties received from the field.



Abdixhiku announced last night that he would go to Podujevo to celebrate the victory of the local LDK, although the winner of the race for mayor is not yet known, because there is a close race between the LDK and Self-Determination movement.



Krasniqi said that PDK has already won in five municipalities in the first round, while in the second round of elections they expect victory in seven additional municipalities.