World Zelensky ready; Russia threatens with S-300 systems; Situation is getting more tense The special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine entered the 23rd day.

The United Nations said more than 700 civilians had died since the conflict began in Ukraine.



Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are continuing, and as the Ukrainian President claims, they are going hard.



Russia withdrew its request to vote on the draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in the UN Security Council, but did not withdraw the document, said the permanent representative of Russia to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya.



Russia is threatening to attack potential supply chains of Ukraine with S-300 anti-aircraft systems, Ukrainian media report. After Slovakia's statement that it is ready to send the systems to Ukraine if they are replaced immediately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow "will not allow" the transfer.

Zelensky ready

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was ready for a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.



"If the Russian leader shows readiness, they can meet tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, literally. Zelensky is ready for that meeting. His position is clear, formed on all issues and Ukraine is ready for these negotiations," Kuleba told "Ukrainska Pravda".



He added that many countries are offering, or competing, to host this meeting.

