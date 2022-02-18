World The West called on Russia not to recognize the DNR and LNR at the UN France, Germany, Ireland, Estonia, Albania and Norway called on Russia not to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 18, 2022 | 08:35 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ JASON SZENES

"We warn that such a step could lead to further violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and would directly damage the spirit and word of the Minsk agreements," the joint statement of the six European states reads.



The statement was made by the representative of France to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, after the session of the UN Security Council on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, reports Sputnik.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin called the statement unnecessary speculation.



"This is an appeal of the State Duma deputies. That is why we should concentrate on the realization of the Minsk agreements, and not on speculations, "Vershinin said. He noted that "this is a proposal to consider the issue, although its wording itself reflects the mood in Russian society about Donbass."



According to him, it is important to avoid issues that could become the subject of dispute in the UN Security Council, "otherwise we will react to every decision of any parliament in the world." Some countries "helpfully suggest" military scenarios for Russia to attack Ukraine, however, these are just words aimed at starting dilute talks on Russia's security guarantees, Vershinin said, noting that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did the same, mentioning certain provocations as an excuse to attack Ukraine.



"The goal is obvious: there is a desire to hold talks on long-term legally binding guarantees of our country's security," the Russian diplomat added. Vershinin reiterated that Russian troops on the Ukrainian border remain on Russian soil and are conducting exercises.



"The fact is that the Russian forces were on Russian territory and that they remained on Russian territory. My country is conducting exercises on our territory in the regime we consider necessary," Vershinin pointed out.



The State Duma of Russia passed a draft resolution on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), and the document was forwarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signature.



This decision of the State Duma was criticized by Western countries, and Ukraine officially asked the United Nations Security Council to consider this issue.