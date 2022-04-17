World An essential turnaround follows?; Zelensky: "We are ready to fight for a decade" Fifty-third day of the special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine. Source: B92 Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 17:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russian Ministry of Defense announced that "the entire urban part of Mariupol has been cleared of Ukrainian forces."



The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that its naval units are preparing for the Russian landing in the area of Mariupol, after they announced that Russia carried out assault operations near that port.



Ukrainian forces opened fire at the DNR settlement of Staromihajlovka at 5.45 p.m., firing five 120-millimeter mines, the DNR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire announced.

Podolyak: Russians forcibly mobilize even 17-year-old residents of Donbas

Росія продовжує примусово мобілізовувати мешканців окупованого Донбасу – усіх чоловіків віком від 18 до 60 років. Від призову не рятують навіть блат чи зв’язки з місцевою «адміністрацією», оскільки російські куратори невдоволені виконанням плану. (1/3) — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 17, 2022

Russian ships banned from entering

Today, Estonia banned Russian-flagged ships from entering its Baltic ports in accordance with the fifth package of EU sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, reports TASS.



The Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure of Estonia announced that Estonian ports are also closed for ships that changed the flag from Russian to another. If a ship flying the flag of Russia is in trouble, it can, as an exception, be allowed into port with the permission of the police and border guards.

Zelensky: We are ready to fight for a decade

Ukraine is ready to fight for the country for ten years, said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.



"We want to liberate our country, to take what is ours. We can fight against Russia for ten years to take what is ours. We can go this way," Zelensky said in an interview with CNN. He called on the West to speed up the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.



"Equipment is needed today or tomorrow, not in two or three months," Zelensky said.

Footage from Mariupol: Soldiers of the DNR "Somalia" battalion have reached sea

Images from the war