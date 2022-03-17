World Dmitry Medvedev's first post: Disgusting Today, Deputy Head of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, published the first message on the social network Telegram. Source: Sputnik Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 10:59 Tweet Share Tanjug/Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP

In that message, he condemned the Russophobia of the West, blaming it for further aggravation of relations.



"The West will not be able to re-educate Russia, nor dismember it," Medvedev said in his first announcement on the Telegram.



Apparently, the angry Russophobia of the West will never reach the bottom. The expansion of NATO towards our borders, the economic and media war that has been launched against our country on all fronts, endless threats and intimidation, fierce persecution of our citizens abroad, that is the reason for the extreme aggravation of the international circumstances that the whole world is going through these days", Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.



As he says, the behavior of the countries of the Western world towards Russia in recent years is "disgusting," criminal and immoral, despite the fact that Moscow has sincerely strived to establish good relations with them".