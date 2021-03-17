World Departure of the "Queen of the Nürburgring": Sabine Schmitz passed away The legendary German, who was both known for her bravado on the race track and also as a TV presenter, died at the age of 52 after a long battle with cancer. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 22:08 Tweet Share Photo: Profimedia

Sabine became known to a wider audience thanks to her appearance in the popular car show Top Gear.

Last year, Ms. Schmitz revealed that she had been battling cancer since 2017, and the news of her death was published on the website of the legendary German Nürburgring.



"The Nürburgring has lost one of its most famous drivers. Sabine Schmitz passed away prematurely after a long illness. We will miss her cheerful nature. Rest in peace, Sabine," the statement wrote.



In 2020, Sabine revealed on social media that she will not be competing in the "Nürburgring Endurance Series" race due to her fight against cancer.



She grew up on the legendary track, hence her nickname the "Queen of the Nürburgring" after completing more than 20,000 laps there.



She was also known as the fastest “taxi driver” in the world after driving passengers on this track in a BMW M5.



She first appeared in the Top Gear series in 2004 with Jeremy Clarkson, and after him leaving the show in 2016, she joined a new team.



Here are some brilliant moments of this great woman on the racetrack: