World Biden declares war?; Ukrainian forces target civilians; Moscow claims that Ukrainian security forces shelled nine settlements in the territories of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for two hours Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 16:22

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, stated that there are all reasons to expect an attack by Russia on Ukraine.



"It can happen within a few days," the American leader told reporters. He also pointed out that the risk of war is very high, but he made it known that there are still possibilities for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.



Biden said that he had not yet read Russia's written response to the American reaction on ensuring security in Europe, and that he could not comment on that question. According to him, at the moment there are no plans to hold a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



The hysteria over Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine has been going on for weeks. Although Moscow has repeatedly denied having such intentions, the Western media and politicians do not stop repeating the same mantra. Moreover, they are asking Russia to withdraw troops conducting military exercises on its own territory.

Ukrainian forces targeted civilians

Ukrainian forces have opened a large fire on the civilians of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), said today the president of that self-proclaimed republic, Leonid Pasechnik.



"The Ukrainian armed forces started barbaric and cynical attacks on LNR civilians early this morning. Kiev forces used mortars and artillery. While the West is worried about the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, the army (of President Volodymyr Zelensky) is shelling Donbas," Pasechnik said, as TASS agency reports.



The Ukrainian side is spreading false information about the damage inflicted on civilian objects, which it allegedly suffered from the shelling carried out by the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), said the head of the People's Militia Yan Leshchenko.



"The Ukrainian side conducts media campaigns and publishes mounted reports on the destruction of civilian objects," Leshchenko pointed out.



"The photos published by the Ukrainian propagandists show serious damage to the walls, while the windows are completely intact. Anyone who has seen the damage to the building from the actual shelling will tell you that these are fake photos," he concluded.