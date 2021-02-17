World Former president vaccinated in October last year The scandal stirred Peru, where a doctor revealed that former President Martin Vizcarra was vaccinated against coronavirus in October last year. Source: index.hr Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 08:27 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana

Doctor who led the clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine "Sinopharm" spoke about the former president before the Peruvian parliament, saying that Vizcarra himself asked to be vaccinated, even though the vaccine was still in the trial phase.



Dr Germán Málaga testified in parliament on Tuesday that Vizcarra, who previously said he had been inoculated as a clinical trial volunteer, was not, in fact, a volunteer.



"On October 1, Vizcarra was interested in the vaccine. The next day, he decided and asked me to vaccinate him," said Dr German Malaga, a professor at Cayetano Heredia University who led clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine for 12.000 Peruvians.



During a video conference testimony before the Parliamentary Committee, Malaga said that the former president was not a volunteer and that he knew that it was an active vaccine, and not a placebo, which led to some government officials stepping down amid a growing scandal over politicians receiving jabs well before the general public.



Peru has been shaken in recent days by a scandal related to vaccination, due to which the Minister of Health Pilar Mazzetti and Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete resigned, Index.hr reported.