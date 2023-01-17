World February 24th – "The Final Strike" A Ukrainian official claimed that Moscow could "try to deliver a final blow" in the coming weeks. Source: index.hr Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 10:51 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

He warned that it could happen on the anniversary of the conflict, on February 24 or in March.



"We have to prepare for such events every day. So, we are getting ready... The first and last question is always about weapons, aid that will help us defeat this aggressor who attacked our country," said Danilov.



Ukraine has been warning for weeks that Russia is planning a new offensive at the beginning of 2023.



Russian and Belarusian troops are conducting joint military exercises on the territory of Belarus, prompting Ukraine to strengthen defenses along its northern border. However, Western analysts say that Belarusian soldiers are unlikely to enter the war directly and that Russia is more likely to use Belarus as a springboard for a new offensive.