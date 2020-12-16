World New Zealand! New Zealand is the only country in the world that has completely eliminated the coronavirus so far. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 09:55 Tweet Share Getty images/ Hagen Hopkins / Stringer

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, this goal was achieved out of ambition, but also out of fear, because even at the beginning of the pandemic, it was concluded that the health system would not be able to cope with the progressive epidemic, the AP reported.



New Zealand's response to the appearance of COVID-19 and the pandemic was among the most successful in the world, ahead of China, Taiwan and Thailand.



This country of five million inhabitants had only 25 deaths among COVID patients and a total of 2.100 infected.