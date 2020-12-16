World Lockdown Due to the worsened epidemiological situation, on the eve of Christmas and New Year holidays, European countries tighten already existing restrictive measures. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 08:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

Germany entered a complete lockdown at midnight, and France is replacing the previous lockdown with curfew.



The measures will last in Germany until January 10, and during that period, only essential stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as banks, will work.



Schools will also be closed during that period, and employers will be required to close businesses or have their employees work from home.



During the Christmas holidays from December 24 to 26, there will be a slight relaxation: then a maximum of four people from the closest family circle, who do not belong to one household, will be allowed to come to someone's house, reports Deutsche Welle. A ban on gatherings will be in force for the New Year's Eve.



This Christmas will be completely different in the churches as well: the minimum distance is one and a half meters with the mandatory mask. Singing is not allowed this year. The rules also apply to synagogues and mosques.



In France, curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 6 am, when people will not be able to leave their houses without permission. The exception will be Christmas Eve, but the rule will apply to New Year's Eve, writes the BBC.



Bars and restaurants will be closed until at least January 20. New "locking" measures, which, among other things, mean closing schools and shops for at least five weeks, have also been adopted in the Netherlands.



Schools, non-vital shops, museums, gyms, theaters and hair salons are closed from midnight to January 19th.



Restrictions will be eased around Christmas when Dutch households will be able to host three instead of two guests.



Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on citizens to avoid "irresponsible" gatherings during the holidays and announced possible tightening of measures during that period.