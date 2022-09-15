World Ukrainians attacked Russia: There are dead VIDEO At least one person was killed in the attack by Ukrainian forces on the Russian town of Valuyki, while the artillery fire caused power blackout in Belgorod. Source: B92, RT.com Friday, September 16, 2022 | 10:54 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: Tanjug/AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

As the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, pointed out, two more people were injured in the artillery fire that took place on the night between Thursday and Friday. As it is pointed out, the missiles that managed to pass through the air defense destroyed three cars and eight houses.



"Air defense was effective, but material damage was caused in the city. The substation was damaged, so there was a power outage in that city," Gladkov said on the Telegram social network.

As reported by "Russia Today", Gladkov stated that the main regional and local officials went to the scene of the attack. It was stated that important institutions and public buildings switched to generators in order to overcome power cuts, while the electricity supply was established a little before five o'clock in the morning local time.