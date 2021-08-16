World LIVE The end! The war is over! Foreigners flee, president disappears VIDEO / PHOTO The Taliban raised the flag at the presidential palace in Kabul late last night, Al Jazeera television reported. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, August 16, 2021 | 10:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE STRINGER

Qatari television previously broadcast footage showing Taliban commanders and soldiers celebrating victory in the hallways of the residence and in the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has left the country. The Taliban also said they had taken responsibility for the security of the presidential palace, reports TASS.



The Taliban also took control of the state headquarters, from where they addressed citizens live, and their units began arriving in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan.



A source from the TASS agency in the capital of Afghanistan said that occasional shots were heard on the streets and that heavy weapons were used. According to him, explosions are also heard, but information about the events in the city is scarce because it is recommended that houses not be abandoned.



The source added that military transport planes, most likely American ones, take off from the airport in Kabul approximately every 50 minutes.



As a reminder, the Taliban announced on Sunday that they control the entire territory of Afghanistan, and the president of that country, Ashraf Ghani, left the country. Tens of thousands of Afghans have tried the same.



The tension is rather huge, and you can follow the latest information from Afghanistan in our LIVE Blog.

After two decades in Afghanistan, America's longest war is ending with the image of the US in tatters



The 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that triggered the US invasion will be marked with the Taliban back in control https://t.co/gguwXFGOm6 pic.twitter.com/IBLzc80f7i — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 16, 2021

The airport in Kandahar is also captured