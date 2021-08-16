World 0

LIVE The end! The war is over! Foreigners flee, president disappears VIDEO / PHOTO

The Taliban raised the flag at the presidential palace in Kabul late last night, Al Jazeera television reported.

Source: B92, Tanjug
EPA-EFE STRINGER
EPA-EFE STRINGER

Qatari television previously broadcast footage showing Taliban commanders and soldiers celebrating victory in the hallways of the residence and in the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has left the country. The Taliban also said they had taken responsibility for the security of the presidential palace, reports TASS.

The Taliban also took control of the state headquarters, from where they addressed citizens live, and their units began arriving in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan.

A source from the TASS agency in the capital of Afghanistan said that occasional shots were heard on the streets and that heavy weapons were used. According to him, explosions are also heard, but information about the events in the city is scarce because it is recommended that houses not be abandoned.

The source added that military transport planes, most likely American ones, take off from the airport in Kabul approximately every 50 minutes.

As a reminder, the Taliban announced on Sunday that they control the entire territory of Afghanistan, and the president of that country, Ashraf Ghani, left the country. Tens of thousands of Afghans have tried the same.

The tension is rather huge, and you can follow the latest information from Afghanistan in our LIVE Blog.

The airport in Kandahar is also captured

