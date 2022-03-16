World Russia threatens: "They will be legitimate targets" Head of Russian negotiation delegation, Konstantin Gavrilov, threatened that all foreign mercenaries in Ukraine would be legitimate targets of the Russian army. Source: russia today Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 20:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Marienko

Head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, threatened that all foreign mercenaries in Ukraine would be legitimate targets of the Russian army.



"With foreign mercenaries arriving in Ukraine, the Russian army will do the same as with those who were at the Yavoriv test site in the Lviv region," Gavrilov said for the channel Russia 24.



"We described everything that happened, especially with the mercenaries. We warned that, as happened with the Javorovski training ground, it will happen with other mercenaries as well," he said.

The bombing killed 180 mercenaries

On March 13, the Russian army attacked the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Starychi and at the Javorovski military range with precision weapons.



According to the Ministry of Defense, up to 180 foreign mercenaries were destroyed. According to the department, there was a point for training and combat coordination of foreign mercenaries and a base for storing weapons and military equipment coming from foreign countries.



Military expert Roman Nasonov said on RT's live stream that mercenaries in Ukraine do not have "combat training, combat equipment or even an obligation to stay at the front".



According to him: "In accordance with the terms of the agreement, they can leave the zone of hostilities in two days."