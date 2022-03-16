World War - day 20: Ukraine won't join NATO; Russian warships set sail for Odessa Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has been going on for 20 days. There are more and more victims and refugees as well as shelled cities in Ukraine. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 2.8 million people have fled the country since the war broke out.



The European Union, the United States, Great Britain and Canada expanded sanctions against Russia, the Kremlin retaliated and banned the entry to Joe Biden.

Kharkiv

Near Kyiv

Nikolaev, consequences of shelling

691 dead and 1143 wounded. These are UN data on civilian casualties in 20 days of war.

Russian warships set sail for Ukraine

In the Black Sea, three groups of warships are moving towards Odessa. In three groups - 14 ships, including landing.



Satellite images show Russian naval ships approaching the Ukrainian coast. According to preliminary analyzes, the ships are divided into three groups. Two consist of warships, and one - landing ships.



Landing ships will probably leave Crimea.