Dramatic scenes from Greece - Athens under water, streets of Corfu flooded VIDEO A strong storm hit Greece, with hundreds of homes flooded in Athens and evacuations on the island of Evia, where fires raged this summer. Source: Beta Friday, October 15, 2021 | 06:55

Rescuers are preparing to use helicopters to rescue people trapped on the roofs of buildings in flooded and remote areas on the northwestern island of Corfu, said Minister of Civil Protection and Climate Change Christos Stylianides.



"There is no doubt that we are facing a dangerous weather phenomenon that is very serious in some parts of the country," he said.



On the island of Evia, at least three areas affected by forest fires were evacuated in August. Several dozen people have been evacuated from homes in the north of the island and will be accommodated with friends or in hotels provided by the regional authorities.



This year's fires in the northern part of Evia left the area prone to torrential floods.

Dozens evacuated on Greek island of Evia after storms and floods https://t.co/Nr4Hy4Kam8 pic.twitter.com/rxrjSDpM4v — Zyite.news (@ZyiteGadgets) October 14, 2021 Το Μετρό σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες είναι δίχως ρεύμα, ενώ πολλές περιοχές της Αττικής, όπως ο Παπάγος και ο Χολαργός, αντιμετωπίζουν προβλήματα και έχουν πλημμυρίσει. Το ίδιο ισχύει και για τα νότια προάστια όπως στο Μοσχάτο όπου εικόνες είναι εικόνες Αποκάλυψης — Φοιτητικός Κόσμος (@foitkosmos2018) October 14, 2021

The storm hit the capital of Greece and other parts of southern Greece today, causing traffic disruptions and road closures.



The fire service received more than 300 calls to pump water out of flooded homes, authorities said.



Dozens of vehicles remained blocked on flooded roads, and people in them were forced to leave.

So much flooding in Athens! https://t.co/wyPbhrcXVO — Anna Christakis Delorme 🇬🇷🇨🇦 (@ccsvitreat) October 14, 2021

Heavy rain also disrupted public traffic but flights to Athens International Airport were not affected.



The government has issued warnings in Greek and English on mobile phones in the affected areas urging people to avoid unnecessary movement in areas that could be flooded. Schools in Athens, Evia and the region of northern Greece near Thessaloniki will be closed today.