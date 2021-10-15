World 0

Dramatic scenes from Greece - Athens under water, streets of Corfu flooded VIDEO

A strong storm hit Greece, with hundreds of homes flooded in Athens and evacuations on the island of Evia, where fires raged this summer.

Source: Beta
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Thanašis Stavrakis
Tanjug/AP Photo/Thanašis Stavrakis

Rescuers are preparing to use helicopters to rescue people trapped on the roofs of buildings in flooded and remote areas on the northwestern island of Corfu, said Minister of Civil Protection and Climate Change Christos Stylianides.

"There is no doubt that we are facing a dangerous weather phenomenon that is very serious in some parts of the country," he said.

On the island of Evia, at least three areas affected by forest fires were evacuated in August. Several dozen people have been evacuated from homes in the north of the island and will be accommodated with friends or in hotels provided by the regional authorities.

This year's fires in the northern part of Evia left the area prone to torrential floods.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Thanašis Stavrakis
Tanjug/AP Photo/Thanašis Stavrakis

The storm hit the capital of Greece and other parts of southern Greece today, causing traffic disruptions and road closures.

The fire service received more than 300 calls to pump water out of flooded homes, authorities said.

Dozens of vehicles remained blocked on flooded roads, and people in them were forced to leave.

Heavy rain also disrupted public traffic but flights to Athens International Airport were not affected.

The government has issued warnings in Greek and English on mobile phones in the affected areas urging people to avoid unnecessary movement in areas that could be flooded. Schools in Athens, Evia and the region of northern Greece near Thessaloniki will be closed today.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Bill Clinton in the hospital

Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to a hospital in California due to an infection.

World Friday, October 15, 2021 09:15 Comments: 0
Fota: EPA-EFE/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

First trip to Brussels

Austria's new Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, who was sworn in on Monday, decided to choose Brussels for his first official trip.

World Thursday, October 14, 2021 11:25 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna

Havana syndrome attacks again

An unidentified US official stated that at least two cases of a mysterious neurological problem known as Havana syndrome have been registered with US citizens.

World Wednesday, October 13, 2021 09:05 Comments: 1
Foto: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
page 1 of 28 go to page