World New non-paper already distributed - What has Macron prepared for Serbia? France already sent a non-binding document to EU countries, the so-called non-paper, in which it presents the idea of creating a European political community. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 15:45

France wants to create a comprehensive European political forum that would not be a substitute for the EU, the Council of Europe or the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), but would enable the building of a community of all European countries, regardless of their EU status or relations with the European Union.



The idea was first presented by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, a month ago, and it will be discussed at the next meeting of the European Council on June 23rd and 24th in Brussels. It is interesting that the paper started to be discussed only a few days before the publication of the opinion of the European Commission on granting the candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, Jutarnji list writes.



The Commission is expected to recommend granting candidate status for Ukraine, probably for Moldova as well, and it is uncertain how it will affect Georgia. Although the EU says that after these countries applied for EU membership, they "followed the usual existing procedure", it is clear that everything went much faster and that it was about political motives, and less about meeting the real criteria for membership. But, anyway, the enlargement process depends primarily on the political will, and then on the fulfillment of formal conditions.

Additional time required

The French non-paper states that the Council of Europe, which is meeting in a week in Brussels, is expected to decide on Ukraine's application for membership, but also warns of the long duration of the process, so they suggest creating a European political community this year.



"Whatever level we reach at this Council of Europe, enlargement policy, due to the demand for necessary reforms to join the European Union, and the duration that necessarily follows, does not offer today the necessary political framework to respond to urgent historical and geopolitical needs arising from the war against Ukraine. and for the construction of the political structuring of our European continent", it is written in that French paper, Jutarnji list reports. It is this long duration of the process that has served France as an argument for the proposal to create a European political community, which would include all countries that are ready to share common democratic values ​​and contribute to the common security, stability and prosperity of Europe. The community would be open to all European countries, regardless of whether they are members of the EU and regardless of their relations with the European Union. Whether those who want to be members, those who do not want to or have left it, or are connected to the EU only by economic agreements.



The countries that are being considered in the discussions pertaining to the French plan are the countries of the Western Balkans and those from the Eastern Partnership, but also Great Britain, which has left the European Union.

Charles Michel put forward a similar idea

This community would have a "mild legal structure" format with decision-making powers, but with respect for EU autonomy in decision-making. Meetings within such a community would be regular, several times a year, both at the level of heads of state or government and at the level of ministers.



A similar idea was put forward by the President of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel. He called it differently - the European geopolitical community. As Michel is extremely close to Macron, it is obviously the same thing, so that will be one of the key topics of the European Council session at the end of next week.



When Macron first put forward the idea of ​​a European political community, as he proved distrustful of the EU enlargement process, many were skeptical. But this non-binding paper states that the creation of this community will help, not prevent, EU integration for those countries that want it.



"The European political community will not be an alternative to membership in the European Union and will not be a substitute for the enlargement process. For European countries that want to join the EU, on the contrary, there will be an opportunity to strengthen ties with EU member states. The EU, including gradual integration, where appropriate, into the European internal market," the French non-paper said.