World China: We refuse China refuses to join the sanctions of Western countries against Russia, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, the Chinese agency Xinhua reported today. Source: Beta, AFP Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 11:25

"China is not a party to the (Ukrainian) crisis and even less wants to be affected by sanctions," Wang said yesterday in a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Álvarez.



He said China "always opposes the use of sanctions to solve problems, especially unilateral sanctions without a basis and international law".



"China has the right to preserve its legitimate rights and interests," he said.



The United States has assessed as "deeply worrying" the position of China's alignment with Russia in relation to the war in Ukraine, a senior White House official said yesterday after a high-level meeting in Rome between U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, China's most senior foreign policy official in the Communist Party of China.



Yesterday, Beijing rejected as "false news" the allegations of the American media, according to which Moscow asked Beijing to provide it with military and economic assistance. Russia also stated that it did not ask for help and that it does not need help.



"We are looking very carefully at the extent to which China and every other country provides assistance to Russia, whether it is material, economic or financial assistance," said the spokesman of the American State Department, Ned Price.



"We have made it very clear to Beijing that we will not stay idly by. We will not allow any country to make up for the losses borne by Russia" due to Western sanctions, Price said in a statement after talks between two senior US and Chinese officials in Rome.