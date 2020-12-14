World Biden formally confirmed as president-elect by U.S. Electoral College VIDEO Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote as California, the most populous state, delivered its 55 electoral votes to Biden. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, December 14, 2020 | 23:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREW HARNIK / POOL

Electors in Arizona confirmed that 11 votes went to Biden, Pennsylvania gave 20, Nevada 6, Vermont 3, while Tennessee gave Trump 11.



Electors from the federal state of Washington cast their 12 votes to Biden.



Electors from Rhode Island and Virginia cast the votes to Trump.



Electors from New Jersey gave its 14 votes to Biden. Wisconsin voted for Trump, and Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina also voted for Trump.



Electors from Texas gave 51 votes to Trump.

Based on November’s results, Biden earned 306 Electoral College votes to the Republican Trump’s 232.



After today's confirmation of the voting ballots, they will be sent to Washington and counted on January 6 in the Congress.



In total, Biden defeated Trump by seven million votes, and after January 6, there was one more step left - the inauguration on January 20, as Biden is set to take office on that date.