World America "gave up" on Ukraine? "It's only going to get worse" The reluctance of the U.S. House of Representatives to approve the administration's request for support for Ukraine complicates aid to Kyiv. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 08:28

''The reluctance of the U.S. House of Representatives to approve the administration's request for support for Ukraine complicates aid to Kyiv'', the National Security Adviser of the White House, Jake Sullivan, said.



"It's already affecting our ability to deliver to Ukraine what they need and it's only going to get worse," Sullivan told reporters.



According to him, with each week of delay, the U.S. is less and less able to fully finance the transfer of what Ukraine needs.



Sullivan did not specify when the previously agreed funds for supporting Ukraine will be exhausted, TASS reported. The White House previously asked Congress for $105 billion to support Israel, Ukraine, US policy in the Asia-Pacific region and other needs.



The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has so far refused to consider the request jointly, suggesting that aid to Ukraine be considered in separate hearings.