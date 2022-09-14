World Russia acknowledged its defeat PHOTO The Kremlin acknowledged its defeat in Kharkiv, the first time Moscow has openly recognized a defeat since the start of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov

"Russian officials and media propagandists are currently debating the reasons for Russia's defeat in Kharkiv Oblast," the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its latest update.



Initially, the Russian Ministry of Defense explained the Russian defeat in the Kharkiv region as a "goodwill gesture" of withdrawal or a decision to prioritize the "liberation" of Donbass after the defeat around Kyiv.



However, ISW writes that this time this false narrative has been met with considerable criticism on the Internet.



ISW also writes that "Kremlin sources are now working to clear Putin of any responsibility for the defeat, instead blaming the loss of almost all of occupied Kharkiv Oblast on underinformed military advisors within Putin’s circle".



Russia’s military failures in Ukraine are likely continuing to weaken Russia’s leverage in the former Soviet Union.