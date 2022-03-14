World Ukrainians targeted Donetsk downtown; "Point-U" missile shot down - at least 20 dead A Ukrainian Point-U missile was shot down near the Government building in the center of Donetsk, while there are victims in the attack, local authorities report Source: B92 Monday, March 14, 2022 | 11:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

Social networks are flooded with shocking footage and photos from the center of Donetsk.



According to preliminary data, due to the Ukrainian rocketing, in the center of Donetsk, 20 people were killed and nine others were injured. This was announced by the DNR Territorial Defense Headquarters.

Journalist Yuri Tkachev published a video from Donetsk where a Ukrainian rocket was shot down in the city center. The video showed human corpses.

Ukrainian forces targeted the center of Donetsk, administrative buildings were damaged, the DNR Territorial Defense Headquarters announced. As it is added, Ukrainian troops fired five 122-millimeter grenades at the Voroshilov region in Donetsk.

Head of the DNR ordered that a mourning be declared for the victims of the fall of the fragments of the Point-U missile in Donetsk.