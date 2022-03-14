World War - day 18: Ukraine "cut off" from the sea; "Missiles will fall on NATO countries" The special operation in Ukraine has been going on for 18 days. Source: B92 Monday, March 14, 2022 | 06:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Vladimir Putin to agree to an immediate ceasefire during a telephone conversation.



Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks yesterday with German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron, who called on him to end the "siege" of Mariupol.



Russia also threatened the United States that convoys sending weapons to Ukraine would be treated as military targets, while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia could use chemical weapons on Saturday with Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime.

Ukraine's blocked access to the Black Sea

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 March 2022



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/o28zuSsk3K — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 13, 2022

Anti-war protests in Russia

Warning to NATO: "It's a matter of time"

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, warned NATO that it was "a matter of time" when Russia would attack their members.



In his video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had warned NATO that without preventive sanctions, Russia would start a war and that Moscow would use Nord Stream 2 as a weapon. "It's obvious now," he said.



"Now I repeat, if you do not close our skies, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory," he said.