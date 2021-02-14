World Impeachment failed; Trump reacted to the acquittal US Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump by a majority of votes for allegedly inciting rebellion during riots and incursion into the Congress building. Source: B92 Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 00:45 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Evan El-Amin

Thus, second initiative of the Democrats for Trump's impeachment failed.



There were 57 senators in favor of recalling Trump, while 43 voted against.



The 57-43 vote in the Senate, however, fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict.



This decision was expected, considering that a two-thirds majority of the Senate was needed to recall Trump, which means that the initiative of the Democrats should have been supported by at least 17 senators from the ranks of the Republicans.



"I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others who have worked tirelessly to protect justice and truth," Trump said. He thanked the senators and congressmen who, as he stated, "stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country", but also "the millions of citizens who bravely supported these important principles".



He condemned the recall attempt and again called it "the greatest witch hunt in American history."



Trump also referred to his political future, since after the decision of the Senate, he can run in the next presidential elections in 2024.



"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," the statement read. "In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people," Trump said and added: "We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future."



A two-thirds majority was needed for Trump to be convicted. Earlier on Saturday, the senators agreed to skip the testimonies of witnesses in the process of recalling Trump. This avoided a prolonged trial and both sides presented final arguments.



To reiterate, the House of Representatives on January 13 recalled Trump for inciting a revolt of his supporters.

"Un-American decision"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized today's Senate decision to acquit former US President Donald Trump of charges of inciting the revolt of his supporters, saying the vote was "un-American" and insulting for the patriots who gave their lives for the country.



"The former president inspired, directed, and propelled a mob to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, subvert the will of the people, and illegally keep that president in power," Schumer said, CNN reports.



He said that "There is nothing more un-American than that. There is nothing—nothing—more antithetical to our democracy. There is nothing more insulting to the generations of American patriots who gave their lives to defend our form of government.